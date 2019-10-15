Holocaust survivor visits Wigan school

Wigan school pupils were visited by a Holocaust survivor as part of an educational outreach scheme.



Harry Kessler visited The Deanery High School to share his first-hand experiences during the war.

Holocaust survivor Harry Kessler pictured with Year Nine pupils at The Deanery High School, Wigan

The visit was part of the Holocaust Educational Trust’s extensive all year round Outreach Programme, which is available to schools across the UK.

Mr Kessler said: “The story of the Holocaust needs to continue to be told, in the hope that we can prevent anything similar in the future.”

Mr Wood at The Deanery said: “It was a privilege for us to welcome Harry to our school and his testimony will remain a powerful reminder of the horrors so many experienced. We are grateful to the Holocaust Educational Trust for co-ordinating the visit.”