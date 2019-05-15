IN PICTURES: Wigan school pupils celebrate by dressing as their heroes

Youngsters at Woodfield Primary School dressed as their own heroes and made donations to children's cancer charity CLIC Sargent. They were marking five years since eight-year-old pupil Josh Cubbin went into remission from an aggressive form of cancer.

Woodfield Primary School pupils dressed as their heroes for the day jpimedia Buy a Photo

