IN PICTURES: Wigan school pupils celebrate by dressing as their heroes
Primary school pupils were transformed into their heroes for a special day inspired by a brave classmate.
Youngsters at Woodfield Primary School dressed as their own heroes and made donations to children's cancer charity CLIC Sargent. They were marking five years since eight-year-old pupil Josh Cubbin went into remission from an aggressive form of cancer.
Woodfield Primary School pupils dressed as their heroes for the day
