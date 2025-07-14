Long Serving Local Head Teacher Retires

After 32 years of dedicated service to St Mary’s and St John’s Catholic Primary School, including the last 15 years as Head Teacher, Mrs Louise Vose will be retiring at the end of the 2025 academic year.

Mrs Vose first joined the school in 1993, and over the decades has been a constant source of inspiration, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the children, families, and staff she has served. Her tenure as Head Teacher has been marked by academic excellence, a deep sense of Catholic values, and a nurturing environment where every child is encouraged to thrive.

Under her leadership, the school achieved the highest possible recognition—Outstanding ratings in both Ofsted and Catholic Schools inspections. These accolades are a reflection not only of the school’s performance but of Mrs Vose’s exceptional vision and the community she has built.

Please help celebrate celebrate the legacy of a truly devoted educator for her remarkable career and well earned retirement.