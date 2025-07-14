Long Serving Local Head Teacher Retires
Mrs Vose first joined the school in 1993, and over the decades has been a constant source of inspiration, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the children, families, and staff she has served. Her tenure as Head Teacher has been marked by academic excellence, a deep sense of Catholic values, and a nurturing environment where every child is encouraged to thrive.
Under her leadership, the school achieved the highest possible recognition—Outstanding ratings in both Ofsted and Catholic Schools inspections. These accolades are a reflection not only of the school’s performance but of Mrs Vose’s exceptional vision and the community she has built.
Please help celebrate celebrate the legacy of a truly devoted educator for her remarkable career and well earned retirement.