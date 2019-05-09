Mayor of Wigan visits eco friendly pupils at Holy Family Catholic Primary School
Welcome to our weekly picture special, Class Act, featuring some of the borough's young students at nursery or school.
The Mayor of Wigan, councillor Sue Greensmith, and Consort Allen Greensmith met pupils at Holy Family Catholic Primary School, Platt Bridge. The students have been working on a variety of projects as part of their Eco and Science week.
Pupils made colourful art and instruments with recyclable materials.'Students in the Eco Council have been gardening.
