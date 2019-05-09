Mayor of Wigan visits eco friendly pupils at Holy Family Catholic Primary School

The Mayor of Wigan, councillor Sue Greensmith, and Consort Allen Greensmith met pupils at Holy Family Catholic Primary School, Platt Bridge. The students have been working on a variety of projects as part of their Eco and Science week. See last week's Class Act: Clay crafts to outdoor fun: how kids spend their time at Douglas Valley Nursery School

Pupils made colourful art and instruments with recyclable materials.'Students in the Eco Council have been gardening. jpimedia Buy a Photo

