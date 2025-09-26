Nicol Mere Celebrates European Languages Day

The school was transformed into a bustling airport for the day, with staff and teachers dressed as air hostesses, security staff and ait traffic controllers welcoming excited children and their families into a carefully staged “airport” setting. Each child received a personalised passport upon arrival, before passing through mock passport control and security, and waiting in a lively airport lounge designed to spark curiosity and anticipation.

The immersive experience didn’t stop there. Throughout the day, students boarded a make-believe flight to France, complete with a safety demonstration — creating a truly authentic in-flight atmosphere. They were then taken on a cultural journey through France, exploring its geography, landmarks, language, and cuisine.

Children sampled a range of French delicacies, learned key French phrases, converted currency, and studied iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Mont Saint-Michel, and the Louvre.

Adding an extra touch of realism and excitement to the day, the school was treated to a special surprise video message from Mrs Swift’s brother — a pilot for Virgin Atlantic — filmed from the cockpit of a plane mid-flight.

Mrs Swift, headteacher of Nicol Mere Primary School, praised the event as a joyful and educational experience for all involved.

“It is really important for our children to learn about cultures and traditions, and this is a really fun way of doing that,” she said. “We want to open their eyes to the world around them and show that learning languages and exploring different ways of life can be both exciting and inspiring.”

Parents and pupils alike were full of praise for the event, describing it as “amazing”, “so realistic”, and “a brilliant way to learn”.

