Outwood Family of Schools launches community action project

Students from across the Outwood family of schools are getting ready to make a difference in their local communities this summer. Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) has officially launched its new student community action challenge, Out There. Open to all students in Years 6 to 13, across its 42 schools, Out There empowers young people to drive positive change in their local community.

The programme was created in response to feedback from the Trust’s Student Voice activity, where students told senior leaders how important it is for them to get ‘Out There’ and shift the narrative around young people’s role in society.

After the unfortunate events of last summer, which saw unrest, destruction and division within communities, students felt it was important that they were given opportunities to engage in something positive while out of school and strengthen community bonds.

Students will work in teams of up to four, along with a volunteer adult advisor and can either come up with their own community project or choose from a bank of projects put forward by local charities and organisations who would like support. Projects can be anything from giving time to a food bank, volunteering at a care home or organising a litter pick. It’s an opportunity for pupils to pursue whatever they are passionate about and make a difference in the area where they live.

Outwood Out There gives students the opportunity to give back to their communities

When asked why they would like to participate in the programme, one student said: “It means I could make my community a little bit brighter than it was before.”

Another added: “It’s important to bring communities together so everyone feels included.”

There are six categories into which students can enter their project:

Build Relationships – strengthen community ties

Be a Sustainability Superstar – lead eco-friendly initiatives

Boost Community Wellbeing – promote health and happiness

Build an Inclusive Community – ensure everyone feels welcome

Make your community Safer – enhance neighbourhood security

Innovate – create something impactful

Local organisations are already getting on board with the programme to offer financial support, give their expertise, lend their facilities or services, or volunteer their time. Sponsors include Leeds Rhinos, Connect Yorkshire, She Can Prosper and Banana Moon. As a Trust-wide initiative, students will have the opportunity to win fabulous prizes and experiences!

It costs £20 to fund a team of four to carry out their community project, and donations are also welcome from individuals who would like to support our young people. If you'd like to donate or know someone who might, please visit the Out There Crowdfunder where you can donate as little as £1 - crowdfunder.co.uk/p/outwood-out-there

Lee Wilson, CEO at OGAT, said: “As we mark 15 years of transformative education, the Outwood Out There Programme embodies our enduring belief in the power of our young people to shape a brighter future. This summer, we're thrilled to see them step out, connect, and lead positive change within their communities, forging stronger bonds and showcasing their remarkable capabilities.”

The project supports the Trust’s family and community support strategy, bringing schools, families, and communities together and establishing positive relationships at the earliest opportunity. Outwood has five family hubs that enable parents and carers to connect with each other, creating a network of support that reaches far beyond the school gates. The multi-agency partnership work has supported families to access basic resources such as a bed for every child, food, clothing, suitable housing and adult learning.

To find out more about the programme, please visit outthere.outwood.com