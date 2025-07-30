Photos of staff and pupils at St Catherine of Siena Primary, Lowton, over the years

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Almost 20 years of picture-taking feature in this gallery featuring pupils, staff and events at St Catherine of Siena RC Primary School in Lowton.

A few memories should be stirred by this little lot.

.

1. Pupils in the driver's "blind spot" with Headless Harry, at the Trucks And Child Safety (TACS) demonstration given by Andy Fairhurst and Sharon Sugden from Comet, Skelmersdale

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

2. Andy Burnhan MP works with year 5 pupil Charlotte Green during his visit to St Catherine of Siena

. Photo: VisMedia

Photo Sales
.

3. Pupils show off portraits they had painted for the school's art exhibition

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

4. Pupils Nicole Graham, 10, left, Michael Cox, 11, Lauren Wall, 10, and Jordan Fox, 11, are pictured taking part in a structure activity during Westleigh High School's Sci-Tech day, during National Science Week

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice