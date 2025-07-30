A few memories should be stirred by this little lot.
1. Pupils in the driver's "blind spot" with Headless Harry, at the Trucks And Child Safety (TACS) demonstration given by Andy Fairhurst and Sharon Sugden from Comet, Skelmersdale
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. Andy Burnhan MP works with year 5 pupil Charlotte Green during his visit to St Catherine of Siena
. Photo: VisMedia
3. Pupils show off portraits they had painted for the school's art exhibition
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Pupils Nicole Graham, 10, left, Michael Cox, 11, Lauren Wall, 10, and Jordan Fox, 11, are pictured taking part in a structure activity during Westleigh High School's Sci-Tech day, during National Science Week
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
