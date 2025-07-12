So in that same spirit, here is a picture gallery featuring a host of Wigan farewell parties dating from the 1980s to about 10 years ago.
1. Wigan school retirement pictures from the past
. Photo: STAFF
2. John Williams retires from RL Hughes Primary School, Ashton, after 21 years as headtecher. He was previously head at Leigh Bedford Methodist School for six years and had taught for a total of 38 years. Also retiring were Christine Kelly, who has spent 19 years as secretary and bursar, left, and Janet Lawrenson, who had been a teacher for 30 years. With them are pupils past and present
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. Teacher Janet Lock retires after teaching for 36 years and is pictured with her class on her last day at Winstanley Primary School
. Photo: JL
4. Teacher Margaret Hall is retiring from Our Lady's Primary, Bryn who was retiring after 23 years there. Pictured with her is headteacher Damien Winstanley
. Photo: PG
