Prime Minister gets SOS from Wigan Council bosses over ‘crisis’ in special needs education

Wigan Council is appealing for help from the new Government over a “crisis” in special needs education affecting about 10,000 families across the borough.

The authority is writing to Sir Keir Starmer’s administration just weeks after the general election because of its £5.6m overspend in its “high-needs” budget.

A full council meeting was told of the alarming results of a survey among parents of children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Coun Gena Merrett

A motion put forward by Coun Gena Merrett, chairman of Wigan’s children and young people scrutiny committee, was approved.

It said: “This council requests that we write to the new government, at the earliest opportunity, outlining the current crisis facing councils in meeting the increased demand for SEND provision and seeking an increase to the High Needs Budget.”

The Children and Families Act 2014 imposes a duty on councils to work with partners to identify and assess special educational needs and disabilities.

Coun Merritt said: “In short, the significant rise in requests for SEND provision, for education and health care plans (EHCPs) and for specialist educational provision is placing unsustainable financial pressures on the council funding and staff, resulting in delays for some children and families in receiving diagnoses of need and of support. Wigan is not alone in facing this crisis. It is a national picture.

Wigan Town Hall

“In the last five years, requests for EHC (education and health care) needs assessments of children and young people have increased 94 per cent and the number of EHC plans that the council maintains has also grown by 76 per cent since 2018.”

According to a survey presented to the children and young people scrutiny committee, Wigan has a SEND population of about 10,000.

Only three per cent – some 300 – of those responded to the survey, but its results were alarming.

Some 111 had a child with an EHCP, while 54 were in the process of trying to get one. A total of 24 children or young people have been refused a plan.

Meanwhile, 198 children are known to the health services and 201 attend a mainstream school. Nearly half of the youngsters – 47 per cent – had autism.

Two-thirds of parents expressed their frustration about a lack of responsiveness to their child’s needs from schools, stating their needs were not identified and assessed until later in their child’s school journey.

The survey said: “Fifty-three per cent of parents agreed that professionals did work well together to meet the needs of their children either always, mostly or sometimes and 63 per cent were aware of some or most of the services on offer in Wigan. However, too many parents reported that professionals did not work well together.”

However, many parents who responded to the survey highlighted their positive experiences at specific local organisations and clubs that cater to children with SEND, including Wigan Youth Zone, Leigh Hub, Leisure for All and Brighter Dayz.

These organisations were praised for their inclusivity and ability to engage children in a supportive environment.