News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Pupils bid fond farewell to much-loved Wigan headteacher on her retirement

Wigan primary school pupils bade a fond farewell to a popular headteacher who has retired after more than 30 years in the profession.
By Alan Weston
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Judith Jones will be well-known to former pupils of RL Hughes and Platt Bridge primary schools, but especially St Thomas' CE Primary School in Ashton, where she has been headteacher for the past 19 years.

Former colleagues, family, friends, parents and the children from St Thomas’ celebrated Mrs Jones’ time at the school during a service of thanksgiving at the church before breaking up for the summer.

Read More
Wigan mum creates unique countdown for children while their daddy’s away
Judith Jones, head teacher at St Thomas's CE Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield, is retiring after 19 years at the school.Judith Jones, head teacher at St Thomas's CE Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield, is retiring after 19 years at the school.
Judith Jones, head teacher at St Thomas's CE Primary School, Ashton-in-Makerfield, is retiring after 19 years at the school.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Current and former colleagues thanked Mrs Jones for the positive impact she had upon their careers and members of the school community shared special memories.

Mrs Jones, 55, said: “It goes without saying what a wrench it is to say goodbye to the St Thomas' family, the school really is a magical place. I am very sad to say goodbye but very happy and proud to have been headteacher of such a magnificent school.”

Messages from previous parents included: “What an amazing lady and head teacher” and “Happy retirement Mrs Jones, my two boys had a very happy time at St Thomas’ under your guidance.”

In addition to her role as headteacher, Mrs Jones has mentored new and aspiring head across the borough and she has been the lead moderator for the local authority for many years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During her retirement she plans to pursue her favourite hobbies of walking, running and badminton, before embarking on the next chapter of her life.

Related topics:WiganAshton