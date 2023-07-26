Pupils bid fond farewell to much-loved Wigan headteacher on her retirement

Judith Jones will be well-known to former pupils of RL Hughes and Platt Bridge primary schools, but especially St Thomas' CE Primary School in Ashton, where she has been headteacher for the past 19 years.

Former colleagues, family, friends, parents and the children from St Thomas’ celebrated Mrs Jones’ time at the school during a service of thanksgiving at the church before breaking up for the summer.

Current and former colleagues thanked Mrs Jones for the positive impact she had upon their careers and members of the school community shared special memories.

Mrs Jones, 55, said: “It goes without saying what a wrench it is to say goodbye to the St Thomas' family, the school really is a magical place. I am very sad to say goodbye but very happy and proud to have been headteacher of such a magnificent school.”

Messages from previous parents included: “What an amazing lady and head teacher” and “Happy retirement Mrs Jones, my two boys had a very happy time at St Thomas’ under your guidance.”

In addition to her role as headteacher, Mrs Jones has mentored new and aspiring head across the borough and she has been the lead moderator for the local authority for many years.

