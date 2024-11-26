Recollections: pictures of pupils, staff, events and visitors at Orrell St Peter's High 1960s to 2000s

By Charles Graham
Published 26th Nov 2024, 04:55 BST
Orrell St Peter’s RC High has long been one of Wigan’s high achieving secondary schools and our photographers have been frequent visitors there for more than half a century as this retrospective collection of pictures shows.

They cover the years 1969 to 2010 and feature staff, pupils, events and visitors.

1. Life at Orrell St Peter's between the 1960s and noughties

. Photo: STAFF

2. Girl band Parade during a question and answer session about the music industry with pupils studying GCSE and BTEC Music at St Peter's High

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. The successful Orrell St. Peter's rugby team in 1989

. Photo: STAFF

4. Pupils at St Peters High had set up a drama group - Theatre in Education Performance - and were touring schools in the borough showing their two plays: Friendship Matters and History in the Ages as part of a community project

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

