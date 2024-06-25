Remember this: pictures of pupils, staff and events at Worsley Mesnes Primary 1980s-2010s

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
In this our penultimate gallery of Wigan borough school pictures taken over many decades we revisit Worsley Mesnes Primary School (also Worsley Mesnes County or Community Primary).

This should bring back a good few memories.

1. Worsley Mesnes Primary School, Clifton Street

2. Dancer Charlie Naylor pictured with her trophies at Worsley Mesnes Primary School

3. About to tuck into their petit dejeuner at Worsley Mesnes Primary School are pupils, Christopher Lee and Jodie Edwards

4. Pupils Olivia Tran, left, Shannon Fairhurst and Gary Pennington are presented with their Queen's golden jubilee mugs by Coun Bill Rotherham, paid for from Wigan Council's Brighter Borough Fund, as part of their celebrations in 2002

