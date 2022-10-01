Wendy Jeffrey, 65 from Shevington retired after 27 years at St Bernadette's RC Primary in the village as a site supervisor and IT Manager.

The mother and grandmother of three began there as a cleaner working for the council before becoming a caretaker in the years that followed.

In 2008, Wendy became site manager and would also help out within the IT department.

WIGAN - 22-07-22 Wendy Jeffrey, retires from her site manager and IT manager roles after 27 years at St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School, Shevington.

Throughout her years there, Wendy has seen the school almost double in size to around 200 pupils.

Wendy said: “You miss the people, the children really make you laugh every day and every single one of the staff there are brilliant.

"My grandchildren attend there as did my own children, so it’s been a big part of our family. I do still go in when I’m needed!”

Retiring in July, the retiree was treated to a range of presents including wine, flowers and cards from each class and children individually.

At the time of her retirement Helen Crowder, Headteacher at the school, said: “Wendy has been more than a site supervisor to staff, children, and families at St Bernadette’s, always going above and beyond to help.

“Nothing was ever a problem, from painting the corridors to fixing the computers! Wendy has been a valued member of the St Bernadette’s staff and will be missed by all.

“We wish her health and happiness in her retirement, and would like her to know that she will always be part of our St Bernadette’s family.”

Her plans for retirement consist of taking care of her grandchildren and going on plenty of holidays, with five breaks already booked for next year.

Discussing her best moments at St Bernadettes Wendy said: “All of it, it’s like being part of a big family you never feel as if you are alone in that place and I think it’s amazing.