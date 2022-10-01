Retired site supervisor looks back after 27 years at Wigan school
A popular member of a Wigan school’s staff has spoken fondly of her time there, having retired after more than quarter of a century there.
Wendy Jeffrey, 65 from Shevington retired after 27 years at St Bernadette's RC Primary in the village as a site supervisor and IT Manager.
The mother and grandmother of three began there as a cleaner working for the council before becoming a caretaker in the years that followed.
In 2008, Wendy became site manager and would also help out within the IT department.
Throughout her years there, Wendy has seen the school almost double in size to around 200 pupils.
Wendy said: “You miss the people, the children really make you laugh every day and every single one of the staff there are brilliant.
"My grandchildren attend there as did my own children, so it’s been a big part of our family. I do still go in when I’m needed!”
Retiring in July, the retiree was treated to a range of presents including wine, flowers and cards from each class and children individually.
At the time of her retirement Helen Crowder, Headteacher at the school, said: “Wendy has been more than a site supervisor to staff, children, and families at St Bernadette’s, always going above and beyond to help.
“Nothing was ever a problem, from painting the corridors to fixing the computers! Wendy has been a valued member of the St Bernadette’s staff and will be missed by all.
“We wish her health and happiness in her retirement, and would like her to know that she will always be part of our St Bernadette’s family.”