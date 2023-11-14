News you can trust since 1853
REWIND: a quarter of a century of pictures from Garrett Hall Primary School, Tyldesley

Our latest retrospective tour of Wigan borough primary schools takes us to Garrett Hall Primary in Tyldesley.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT

The images cover a period from the mid-1990s to 2020.

1. Key Stage 1 pupils from Garrett Hall Primary School in Tyldesley dressed as their favourite book character to celebrate World Book Day

2. World Book Day at Garrett Hall Primary School Tyldesley with four-year-old Robyn Irwin and a giant bookworm celebrating the opening of the school Key Stage 1 library

3. Eco-co-ordinator and PE lead teacher Nick Parr, centre, with Year Six pupils at Garrett Hall Primary School, Tyldesley, try out new scooters as they take part in a sponsored scoot, for Sport Relief and Wigan Council's Clean Air scheme

4. Pupils and staff in Key Stage One infants at Garrett Hall

