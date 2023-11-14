REWIND: a quarter of a century of pictures from Garrett Hall Primary School, Tyldesley

Our latest retrospective tour of Wigan borough primary schools takes us to Garrett Hall Primary in Tyldesley.
The images cover a period from the mid-1990s to 2020.
1. Key Stage 1 pupils from Garrett Hall Primary School in Tyldesley dressed as their favourite book character to celebrate World Book Day
. Photo: submit
2. World Book Day at Garrett Hall Primary School Tyldesley with four-year-old Robyn Irwin and a giant bookworm celebrating the opening of the school Key Stage 1 library
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
3. Eco-co-ordinator and PE lead teacher Nick Parr, centre, with Year Six pupils at Garrett Hall Primary School, Tyldesley, try out new scooters as they take part in a sponsored scoot, for Sport Relief and Wigan Council's Clean Air scheme
. Photo: MA
4. Pupils and staff in Key Stage One infants at Garrett Hall
. Photo: MA