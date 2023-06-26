News you can trust since 1853
REWIND: picture gallery of Wigan pupils in class, taking part in sports and at play between the 1960s and '80s

Here’s a nostalgic look at Wigan pupils involved in school activities between the 1960s and ’80s.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

Our archives have produced pictures of youngsters in class, at speech days, taking part in plays and competing in sports. Many of them will now be parents and even grandparents. We apologise for not being able to identify every single school: some captions hadn’t been filled in properly.

1. St Stephen's CE Primary School Whelley in 1976

2. Woodfield County Primary School sports day egg and spoon race in 1977

3. The Gidlow Middle School Wigan netball team in 1985

4. Wigan rugby league team captain Graeme West holding a rugby school for youngsters during the summer holidays of 1985

