REWIND: picture gallery of Wigan pupils in class, taking part in sports and at play between the 1960s and '80s

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
Here’s a nostalgic look at Wigan pupils involved in school activities between the 1960s and ’80s.

Our archives have produced pictures of youngsters in class, at speech days, taking part in plays and competing in sports. Many of them will now be parents and even grandparents. We apologise for not being able to identify every single school: some captions hadn’t been filled in properly.

1. St Stephen's CE Primary School Whelley in 1976

Photo: SUBMITTED

2. Woodfield County Primary School sports day egg and spoon race in 1977

Photo: SUBMITTED

3. The Gidlow Middle School Wigan netball team in 1985

Photo: SUBMITTED

4. Wigan rugby league team captain Graeme West holding a rugby school for youngsters during the summer holidays of 1985

Photo: SUBMITTED

