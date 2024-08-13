Rewind: singing, sports and schools in Wigan of the 1970s

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
We’ve wound back the clock to the 1970s for this collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive of people, places and events.

See if you can recognise any familiar faces.

1. Wigan people, events and views in the 1970s

2. Summer fun in Wigan's Mesnes Park in 1972

3. Wigan CE Children's Society coffee morning in 1972

4. Wigan Athletic players scale new heights during a 1979 training session

