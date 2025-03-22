Scot Lane and St Edward's: 18 pictures of much missed Wigan primaries

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Poignant memories will be awakened by these pictures of two schools in Newtown which are no longer with us. Scot Lane Primary and St Edward’s RC Primary were both closed in the early 2000s during an education shake-up which saw the creation of the new Westfield Primary at Norley.

Pupils, staff and events all feature.

1. St Edward's and Scot Lane Primary Schools

. Photo: STAFF

2. Scot Lane Primary School children dance around their Maypole in 2001

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

3. Wigan MP Neil Turner launchsd The Asda Big Healthy Body programme at Wigan's Newtown store with the help of Scot Lane Primary School pupils, clockwise from front left: Shelly Tymon, Chelsea Hewitt, Ross Belshaw, Harmony Kay and Emma Tame, who were armed with tissues, toothbrush and paste, nit comb, deodorant and soap

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. St Edward's seven-a-side rugby league tournament winners in 1971

. Photo: STAFF

