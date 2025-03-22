Pupils, staff and events all feature.
1. St Edward's and Scot Lane Primary Schools
. Photo: STAFF
2. Scot Lane Primary School children dance around their Maypole in 2001
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
3. Wigan MP Neil Turner launchsd The Asda Big Healthy Body programme at Wigan's Newtown store with the help of Scot Lane Primary School pupils, clockwise from front left: Shelly Tymon, Chelsea Hewitt, Ross Belshaw, Harmony Kay and Emma Tame, who were armed with tissues, toothbrush and paste, nit comb, deodorant and soap
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. St Edward's seven-a-side rugby league tournament winners in 1971
. Photo: STAFF
