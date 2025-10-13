See what St Paul's CE Primary in Goose Green, the latest stars of our Class Act picture features, have been up to

By Michelle Adamson
Published 13th Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
Children are pictured having fun while learning both inside the classroom and in the school grounds at St Paul’s Primary, Goose Green.

The new reception children are busy making new friends while older pupils have settled back into a new school year and working on new topics.

If you work in a school or nursery, organise a club or group and would like to feature in the Wigan Observer to celebrate what you do, contact our photographer: [email protected]

Reception children have been using lots of different types of materials to help them with their maths.

Pupils enjoy the outdoor facilities at St Paul's CE Primary School.

Pupils with colourful artwork and inspire young artists.

Reception children are settling into their new school.

