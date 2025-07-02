Sunshine, sportsmanship, and smiles at the annual QUEST Trust Schools Cricket Event

The annual QUEST Trust Schools Cricket Event returned with great enthusiasm on Friday, June 20, bringing together pupils, staff, and community members for a fun-filled day of cricket, camaraderie, and celebration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted at Spring View Cricket Club (WN2 3TQ), the event built on the success of its inaugural year, featuring a packed schedule of friendly matches between schools in the Trust.

Each participating school sent eight pupils to compete, with every child receiving a participation medal and a goody bag to mark the occasion. The winning team proudly took home the coveted trophy, but it was the spirit of teamwork and joy that truly stole the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Behind the scenes, much credit was given to Matt Stafford for his efforts in coordinating logistics. He was instrumental in ensuring smooth transportation, driving one of the three Trust Mini Buses used to shuttle students to and from the venue. UCS staff also played a key role, with team members driving in from Bolton to support the event.

The teams getting ready.

Thanks to the support and sponsorship of Murphy’s Construction, the day was more than just cricket. Pupils enjoyed refreshments and ice cream under the summer sun, and the event maintained a welcoming, celebratory atmosphere throughout.

In true community spirit, local MP Josh Simons attended the event to present medals and the trophy, while also speaking with members of the local press to help share the success of the day with the wider community. His presence added a special touch to an already memorable occasion.

Parents were advised in advance to send packed lunches for their children, and pupils came prepared with hats and sunscreen to stay safe in the sunshine. Thankfully, the weather held up beautifully, making for an enjoyable outdoor experience for everyone involved.

The QUEST Trust Schools Cricket Event has once again proven to be a highlight of the academic year—celebrating sportsmanship, community, and the incredible efforts of students and staff alike.