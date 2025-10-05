Take a look at these pictures, not seen for 10 years, of youngsters enjoying a Hallowe'en event and Egyptian display at the Museum of Wigan Life

By Charles Graham
Published 5th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
Children had great fun visiting the Museum of Wigan life 10 years ago in October 2015, for not only were they able to view a spectacular Egyptology exhibition but also have Hallowe’en fun.

It’s not clear which of the two activities the mummy was involved in!

Spooky nurse Chloe Mather

Pictured with a mummy are, clockwise from front left, Isabelle and Holly Murray, Pheobe Sinck and Issac Brown

Egyptologist Johgn Johnson brought along a mini mummy to his talk watched by Marissa and Ella Caldwell

