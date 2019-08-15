The health and safety teachers: the Wigan company keeping us protected

Health and safety can get a bad rap, but it’s crucial. It keeps people as protected as possible in countless scenarios, and - frankly - there a few things more important than safety.

As a health and safety training provider, 3B Training Ltd are in the business of training people to be safe in everything from construction, personal security, and social care, to first aid, scaffolding, and in cases of food and fire safety.

Senior marketing executive Ryan Latham, 24, has been at the company foe five years, having started as an apprentice. “I organise events and trade shows and oversee the performance of our marketing, social media, and ads and how that all contributes to conversion targets and getting people booking through our website,” said Ryan, from Wigan. “It’s a challenge I embrace; I enjoy my role, I get a buzz from getting closer to targets. There’s a good feel to the company.”

Founded in 2011 by Mat Bewley, Dave Brooks, and Justine Brooks, 3B works on the proviso that there is no cutting corners in health and safety. Now with branches all over the UK, the Wigan office opened in 2017 and currently employs around 20 members of staff.

“We’re training people to be safe in places like construction sites, so it’s really important that we get it right,” said quality coordinator Rob Boardman, 32, who comes from Westhoughton and has been in his role for a year. “It’s a really pleasant place to work; we have a good team.

Centre coordinator Laura Pennington, 30, makes sure everything runs smoothly. “I enjoy it, it’s a really varied role and no two days are the same,” said the Wigan native, who has done the job for 12 months. “It’s a really relaxed but professional environment and everyone’s very friendly.”

