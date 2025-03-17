We have gathered a list of the Wigan borough schools and colleges inspected so far this year and the ratings they were given.
Previously, schools were given an overall rating, from the top mark of “outstanding”, followed by “good”, “requires improvement” and the lowest mark of “inadequate”.
Since September 2024, no overall rating has been recorded, but marks are still given for a list of categories used to judge schools.
These are: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management, while primary schools also have a category for early years provision.
Some inspections are ungraded, but if Ofsted finds evidence that a school’s work has improved significantly or may not be as strong as it was, the next inspection will be graded.
The full report for each school can be found on Ofsted’s website.