These are all the schools and colleges in Wigan inspected by Ofsted so far in 2025 and their ratings

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:45 GMT
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 13:26 GMT
Ofsted inspectors regularly visit schools to see how they are doing and whether any changes need to be made.

We have gathered a list of the Wigan borough schools and colleges inspected so far this year and the ratings they were given.

Previously, schools were given an overall rating, from the top mark of “outstanding”, followed by “good”, “requires improvement” and the lowest mark of “inadequate”.

Since September 2024, no overall rating has been recorded, but marks are still given for a list of categories used to judge schools.

These are: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management, while primary schools also have a category for early years provision.

Some inspections are ungraded, but if Ofsted finds evidence that a school’s work has improved significantly or may not be as strong as it was, the next inspection will be graded.

The full report for each school can be found on Ofsted’s website.

Ofsted inspections in 2025

1. Ofsted reports

Ofsted inspections in 2025 Photo: Mixed

Green Meadow Independent Primary School in Lowton was judged to be "good" in all areas

2. Ofsted reports

Green Meadow Independent Primary School in Lowton was judged to be "good" in all areas Photo: Google Street View

Landgate School, Bryn, was found to be "outstanding" in all areas

3. Ofsted reports

Landgate School, Bryn, was found to be "outstanding" in all areas Photo: Michelle Adamson

Christ Church Pennington CE Primary School was rated as "good" in 2020 and inspectors who returned in January found it had "taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection"

4. Ofsted reports

Christ Church Pennington CE Primary School was rated as "good" in 2020 and inspectors who returned in January found it had "taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection" Photo: Michelle Adamson

