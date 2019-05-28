These are the primary schools in Wigan that are hardest to get your children into
35 primary schools in Wigan had to turn away applicants for reception classes for the 2019/2020 academic year.
These figures, provided by Wigan Council, show the number of places available at the schools that were oversubscribed, and how many children they turned away.
1. Aspull Church Primary School
Places available: 30, oversubscribed by: 2.
2. Beech Hill Community Primary
Places available: 45, oversubscribed by: 2.
3. Mab's Cross Primary
Places available: 70, oversubscribed by: 6.
4. Hindley All Saints' CE Primary School
Places available: 30, oversubscribed by: 3.
