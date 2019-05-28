These are the primary schools that were most oversubscribed in Wigan for reception classes starting this year.

These are the primary schools in Wigan that are hardest to get your children into

35 primary schools in Wigan had to turn away applicants for reception classes for the 2019/2020 academic year.

These figures, provided by Wigan Council, show the number of places available at the schools that were oversubscribed, and how many children they turned away.

1. Aspull Church Primary School

2. Beech Hill Community Primary

3. Mab's Cross Primary

4. Hindley All Saints' CE Primary School

