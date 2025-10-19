In the meantime, here are some local school starters from yesteryear. These pictures, including a few out-takes, were taken of Wigan reception classes in 2011 and 2012.
1. School starters in 2011 and 2012
Wigan reception class children pictured in 2011 and 2012 Photo: STAFF
2. Marsh Green Primary School, Kitt Green Road, Mrs Davies's class
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. All Saints Primary, Finch Lane, Appley Bridge. Mrs Liversidge's class
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
4. St Bernadette's Primary, Church Lane, Shevington
. Photo: Paul Greenwood