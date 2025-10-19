They'll be all grown up now, but parents and ex-pupils will love these pictures of Wigan school starters taken in 2011 and '12

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
The new academic year is a few weeks’ old now and the youngest pupils in schools will be settling in while having their pictures taken for this year’s Wigan Observer First Days supplement which is due to be printed in the November 11 edition. Please be patient!

In the meantime, here are some local school starters from yesteryear. These pictures, including a few out-takes, were taken of Wigan reception classes in 2011 and 2012.

Wigan reception class children pictured in 2011 and 2012

1. School starters in 2011 and 2012

Wigan reception class children pictured in 2011 and 2012 Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Marsh Green Primary School, Kitt Green Road, Mrs Davies's class

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

3. All Saints Primary, Finch Lane, Appley Bridge. Mrs Liversidge's class

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

4. St Bernadette's Primary, Church Lane, Shevington

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice