Three Towers wins Specialist Provision School of the Year at Tes Schools Awards 2025

The UK’s most inspiring schools, teachers, and trusts took centre stage at this year’s Tes Schools Awards last night – the biggest night in education, where excellence was celebrated in style and winners were crowned in a dazzling ceremony attended by educators from across the nation. We are excited to share that Three Towers won Specialist Provision School of the Year!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, dubbed the ‘Oscars of education’ and now in its 17th year, recognise the very best teachers, schools and trusts from UK state and independent schools, across early years settings, primary and secondary.

Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges, including school leaders and sector experts. Across 23 award categories, the chosen schools and educators represent the very best of UK education, highlighting distinction in every corner of the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the Awards, Rod Williams, CEO of Tes, said: “A special congratulations to all the winners and finalists at this year’s Tes Schools Awards. The remarkable achievements of state and independent schools, teachers, and trusts that were celebrated this evening are a powerful demonstration of the excellence and dedication driving UK education.”

(header logo - do not print this text)

Tes is also proud to partner with strategic sponsors for the awards, which this year included: Disney on Stage, PGL Beyond, and Penguin.

Michelle Evans, Head of Education at PGL, said: “Congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding work in inspiring the next generation. We understand the importance of creating breakthroughs for young people, and know that these are happening every day through the work of these educators.”

Anne Isherwood, Headteacher at Three Towers said: “Along with our governors and trustees from The Rowan Learning Trust, I’m absolutely delighted that the work we do in alternative provision, and at Three Towers in particular, has been recognised by this award.The team at Three Towers works tirelessly to give our learners the best possible experience to re-engage with learning; helping them to identify and develop their skills and talents so that they can achieve their potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We work to restore their self-esteem and confidence, to broaden their horizons, and empower them to take their place as active citizens in Modern Britain and the wider global community. I also want to congratulate all the other nominees and shortlisted schools for the tremendous impact they have on the lives of their learners – it isn’t always obvious, but everything we do, does make a difference.”

Winners were announced on Friday, June 20 at a glittering gala awards night at the Grosvenor Hotel, Park Lane, London.

More information about the winners will be available 9am Monday morning: https://www.tes.com/en-gb/schools-awards