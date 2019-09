St John Rigby student William Stockley has won the UCLAN School Physicist of the Year award for 2019.

The former Upholland High pupil, was nominated for his award by his physics lecturer Peter Ware who described him as “tremendously hard-working.”

Mr Ware said: “Will has regularly sought help and improved tremendously in both ability and determination since joining SJR.”

He picked up his honour during a special ceremony at UCLAN.