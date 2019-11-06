Tots and older residents’ new cross-generational project

A new scheme which crosses the generation gap is proving a huge success.

Nursery children at Marsh Green Primary School and residents of Deanwood Manor Home have been working together on an inter-generational project which brings together older generations with three-year-old youngsters, as they team up to work together on art and craft activities and enjoy singing and snack times together.

Nearer to Christmas the children and their new friends will sing carols and songs together. For more pictures see this week’s Wigan Observer.