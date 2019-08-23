Twenty pictures of Wigan students celebrating their GCSE results



Here's a selection of pictures from the big day. For more photos and success stories, plus full results, see next week's Wigan Observer ...

1. Golborne High School Students at Golborne High celebrate their results jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Golborne High School Students at Golborne High celebrate their results jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Golborne High School Students at Golborne High celebrate their results jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Golborne High School Students at Golborne High celebrate their results jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more