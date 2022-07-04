The star pupils from Dean Trust Wigan were invited by Manchester United FC foundation to showcase the great progress they have made as a result of the club work that has been taking place in secondary schools.

Two of a kind, Alfie and Alfie, spoke to over 100 adults at Old Trafford football stadium, on behalf of over 4,000 pupils, aged three to 18, that the foundation works with, about how their confidence, leadership and motivation to help other pupils has grown as a result in participating in the foundations programme at Dean Trust Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie and Alfie, pictured with Mr J Haseldine, Executive Headteacher, spoke to over 100 adults at Old Trafford, on behalf of over 4000 pupils aged 3-18 that the Foundation works with, about how their confidence, leadership and motivation to help other pupils has grown as a result in participating in the Foundations programme at Dean Trust Wigan.

Executive headteacher James Haseldine said: “Alfie and Alfie showed great courage to speak in front of so many adults.

"Their willingness to participate in and respond positively to the opportunities the foundation provides at Dean Trust Wigan, demonstrates to other pupils how they can develop their character and skills to become employable and have an impact on others.”

Ben Smith, Manchester United foundation hub co-ordinator, said: “We use football to engage and inspire young people to build a better life for themselves and unite the communities in which they live.

“Alfie and Alfie have grown so much in confidence and their impact on others over the past two and half years.