VIDEO: Perfect send-off as Wigan teachers strut their stuff at leaving assembly

Four Wigan teachers have given students a joyous send off after performing a synchronised dance at their leaving assembly.

Headteacher at Cansfield High School, Dr Geoff Baker, joined three of his teaching staff to give the memorable performance based on a video by indie band OK Go.

Other news: Greater Manchester needs new magistrates



Dr Baker, who has been at the helm for just over a year, held secret dance classes with music teacher Garry Purse, history teacher Chris Armstrong, PE teacher Chris Mugan and dance teacher Stephanie Lowe, who choreographed the piece, for four months leading up to the show.

The school leader said he could think of no better way to send off such a “hard-working” group of students.

“We had the most wonderful Year 11 group and we wanted to send them off with something they would remember,” he said.

“They were so hard-working and so lovely. I had spent ages thinking about what we could do. I was flipping through my music videos one night and found that OK Go video. I have been a fan for years.

Teachers Chris Armstrong, Garry Purse, headteacher Dr Geoff Baker and Chris Mugan

“I really didn’t anticipate how much work it would be. It took us four months. None of the staff knew what we were doing other than the five of us.”

Dr Baker, who has recently seen the school receive a “good” Ofsted rating, said that the group would sneak off for dance meetings on a Friday afternoon when everyone had gone.

In the lead-up to the assembly they also started to have early morning meetings before the rest of the staff arrived.

“It was quite ridiculous but I think a bit of silliness and a bit of love in a school goes a long way,” he said.

“The response we got from the students was amazing.

“We were having nightmares that they would be sat there in silence but they weren’t.

“I think we have definitely sent them off with the right vibe.”