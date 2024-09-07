An out-of-school club where children are “extremely happy” has been praised in a glowing report by education inspectors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at PlayPals Childcare’s wraparound provision at St Peter’s CE Primary School in Hindley were described as “excellent role models” and knew the children “incredibly well”.

Ofsted found it met the required standards after a visit in July, during which inspector Donna Thorpe viewed the provision and spoke to staff, children and parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children enjoy one of the many activities at PlayPals Childcare’s wraparound provision at St Peter’s CE Primary School in Hindley

In her report, she wrote: “Children are extremely happy at this warm and welcoming club. They are familiar with the club's routines and confidently interact with staff. Children are very kind to each other and play cooperatively together.”

The club, which is open to children aged four to 11 before and after school, has “a wide range of activities and resources”, including craft activities, board games and reading inside and space to play football and ride wheeled vehicles outdoors.

PlayPals was described as “highly aspirational”, with leaders having a good overview of its strengths and continuously seeking to improve.

Staff “actively seek children’s views” and include them when planning activities, according to the report, while there was a “range of food choices” for snacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children at PlayPals Childcare’s wraparound provision at St Peter’s CE Primary School in Hindley

Independence was “promoted well”, with children settling quickly when they arrive, putting equipment away after using it and washing and drying their own dishes.

Ofsted found adjustments were made so children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) could “thrive”.

Youngsters’ safety was a “priority”, “comprehensive” risk assessments were done before outings and there was an “open and positive culture around safeguarding”.

The inspector said: “Parents are very complimentary about the club and would recommend it to others. They say that staff genuinely care about their children. Parents are confident that their children are happy, safe and enjoy their time at the club. They say that staff meet the needs of children exceptionally well, including younger children and those with SEND.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PlayPals area manager Nichola Crank said: “We are delighted with our inspection report. This achievement truly reflects the high level of care that everyone at PlayPals is fully committed to consistently delivering. The fantastic team ensure children have quality experiences and opportunities within our provision to support children as they play, learn and thrive.”