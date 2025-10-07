We're sure you will love these library pictures of Standish Wood Fold pupils taken between 1985 and 2015

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
Exactly 30 years separate the earliest and latest pictures taken of pupils, staff and events at Standish Wood Fold Primary School.

We hope they bring back many a happy memory.

Pictures of pupils, staff and events at Standish Wood Fold between 1988 and 2015

1. Slices of life at Standish Wood Fold Primary 1988 to 2015

Pictures of pupils, staff and events at Standish Wood Fold between 1988 and 2015 Photo: STAFF

Sports Day

2. Slices of life at Standish Wood Fold Primary 1988 to 2015

Sports Day Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Kay Hibbert enjoys the parents and children picnic at Wood Fold. She is pictured with children Lula, three, and Daisy, four, and their friend Grace Ensor, five

3. Slices of life at Standish Wood Fold Primary 1988 to 2015

Kay Hibbert enjoys the parents and children picnic at Wood Fold. She is pictured with children Lula, three, and Daisy, four, and their friend Grace Ensor, five Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Sporty boys with their trophies in 1988.

4. Slices of life at Standish Wood Fold Primary 1988 to 2015

Sporty boys with their trophies in 1988. Photo: STAFF

