When are the school holidays in 2020? Wigan term dates for spring, summer and autumn terms

School holiday dates have been announced for 2020 - here are they key dates for your diary.

It's worth noting that academies, free schools, foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools set their own term calendars, which can differ from the one set by the local authority, so you’ll also need to contact them directly to find out what the holiday dates are.

Alternatively, you could just let the kids tell you when their holidays are....Picture: Shutterstock

However, these are the official term dates for Wigan schools this year.

Read More: Wigan school on brink of top marks

Spring Term

Term starts – Tuesday 7 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020

Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day - Friday 8 May 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 17 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Wednesday 2 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

The term calendars for the coming years have also been made available. They are as follows.

Even the most devoted students can't wait for the school holidays. Picture: Shutterstock

Spring Term 2021

Term starts - Wednesday 6 January 2021

Mid-term holiday - Monday 15 February 2021 until Friday 19 2021

Term ends - Wednesday 31 March 2021

Summer Term 2021

Term starts - Monday 19 April 2021

Mid-term holiday - Monday 31 May 2021 until Friday 4 June 2021

Term ends - Wednesday 21 July 2021

Autumn Term 2021

Term starts - Monday 6 September

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 October until Friday 29 October 2021

Term ends - Friday 17 December 2021

Spring Term 2022

Term starts - Wednesday 5 January 2022

Mid-term holiday - Monday 21 February 2022 until Friday 25 2022

Term ends - Friday 1 April 2022

Summer Term 2022

Term starts - Tuesday 19 April 2022

Mid-term holiday - Monday 30 May 2022 until Friday 3 June 2022

Term ends - Friday 22 July 2022

Autumn Term 2022

Term starts - Monday 5 September 2022

Mid-term holiday - Monday 24 October until Friday 28 October 2022

Term ends - Friday 16 December 2022

Spring Term 2023

Term starts - Wednesday 4 January 2023

Mid-term holiday - Monday 20 February 2023 until Friday 24 February 2023

Term ends - Friday 31 March 2023

Summer Term 2023

Term starts - Monday 17 April 2023

Mid-term holiday - Monday 29 May 2023 until Friday 2 June 2023

Term ends - Friday 21 July 2023

For more information, visit the Wigan council website.