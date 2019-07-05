Wigan and Leigh College gets green light to offer new T-levels for technical education

Wigan and Leigh College has been given the go-ahead to deliver the latest concept in further education.

As of the the 2021–2022 academic year, teens will be able to study for and sit T-levels there.

They are new two-year technical qualifications that have been developed in collaboration with employers and businesses to meet the needs of industry and prepare students for work.

T-levels are designed to provide students with a high level of knowledge, technical skills and experience to open the door to highly skilled employment, apprenticeships or higher level study options

The qualifications are equivalent to three A-levels, and will combine classroom theory and practical learning with a minimum 45-day industry placement with an employer.

Initially they will be offered on top of the existing technical qualifications delivered by the college.

Wigan and Leigh College intends to offer T-levels in construction route, education and child care route, health and science route.

Principal Anna Dawe said: “Technical training and skills are essential to the growth of our local economy and it is important that the college remains at the forefront of these educational and training developments.

“The most exciting part of T-level delivery is the collaboration required between the college and local employers and this is an opportunity to build on what is already a real strength within our borough.

“Working together we can ensure that we are developing the future workforce and bringing the right skills and knowledge into local businesses.”