Wigan-based ASH Integrated Services joins The Manchester College Advisory Board to inspire future engineers

ASH Integrated Services, a multi-award-winning mechanical and electrical engineering company based in Tyldesley, has been invited to join The Manchester College's Employer Alliance Group Advisory Board for Engineering and Electrical. This is an exciting new partnership that will see ASH Integrated Services share valuable industry insights to help students prepare for careers in mechanical and electrical engineering across Greater Manchester and beyond.

The Manchester College’s Employer Alliance Group connects industry leaders with education providers to shape learning programmes.

This ensures that students gain the skills, knowledge, and experience needed to thrive in technical careers.

By joining the Advisory Board, ASH Integrated Services will help shape the college’s engineering and electrical curriculum.

Image shows ASH Integrated Services Company Directors L-R Howard Jackson, Antony Grace and Sean Jackson

Students need to be equipped with real-world skills that align with industry demands.

Antony Grace, Director of ASH Integrated Services, said: "By partnering with The Manchester College, we’re ensuring students gain the practical knowledge they need to succeed in a mechanical, electrical, and renewable energy career.

These young people are the next generation of our sector, and we’re proud to help them."

Inspiring Students Through Industry Week

As part of the partnership, ASH Integrated Services participated in The Manchester College’s Industry Week.

The ASH team engaged directly with students, sharing insights into careers in the engineering and electrical sectors.

Following the event, Cathy Broderick – Assistant Principal - Employability, Partnerships and Skills from The Manchester College shared this glowing feedback: "We are so grateful for all of the time you invested in both us as a college and our students.

The impact you make cannot be overstated, and events such as Industry Week are instrumental in helping our students enhance their knowledge of careers and pathways into higher education, which will ultimately lead them to rewarding employment.

A Commitment to Investing in Tomorrow’s Workforce

For ASH Integrated Services, career initiatives form a key part of its CSR strategy.

As a business built on expertise, ASH is keen to prepare students for the realities of the industry.

Antony added: "By working with The Manchester College and other educational institutions, we’re helping to ensure the next generation of engineers and tradespeople are skilled, confident, and ready to build successful careers.”

As a Wigan-based business, ASH Integrated Services is proud to play an active role in developing local talent and contributing to the region’s growth.

In an industry that is constantly evolving, it's vital businesses get involved to provide young people with the guidance they need.

By working with The Manchester College, ASH is helping to create clear pathways into engineering and electrical careers for students across Greater Manchester.

For more information about ASH Integrated Services and their commitment to supporting future talent, visit: ashintegratedservices.co.uk