Wigan borough revealed as one of cheapest places in the country to buy family home near top school

The average price of a home in the catchment area of any Ofsted top-rated primary and secondary school in England is £380,824 – 49 per cent more than the national average.

The conveyancing team at national law firm Simpson Millar analysed property prices in the same post code areas as schools awarded “outstanding” status in 2021 and found parents looking to get their children into the best schools should expect to pay a two per cent premium.

Twelve Apostles Primary School

Bradford was the cheapest place to buy a three-bedroom family home near an “outstanding” primary school, featuring first and second in the top 10 list. Parents can buy a home for just £79,000 near Bradford’s Farnham Primary school or £80,000 near Copthorne Primary school.

Wigan borough came fourth, with the average family home near Twelve Apostles Catholic Primary School in Westleigh selling for £125,000.

The school was inspected by Ofsted in October and received the top grade.

Camden in London was the most expensive place to buy a family home near an “outstanding” primary school (Gospel Oak Primary School), where prices averaged £925,000.

Sarah Woosey, education solicitor at Simpson Millar, explained that while living near a school could be “key” to securing a place, there was no guarantee.

She said: “With secondary school places announced earlier this month and primary school places due to be revealed on April 16, many parents could be wondering what their options are if they don’t get their first choice.

