Wigan children invited to join Footlights Summer School backed by HAF funding

Summer School at Footlights Wigan, Summer 2024

Footlights Wigan has secured HAF (Holidays Activities and Food) funding enabling them to offer free places to their holiday Summer School to children on free school meals. Parents or carers will have to apply for the funding and once successful, they can register for the Summer School using five credits to secure a place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The holiday activities and food (HAF) programme provide healthy meals, enriching activities, and free childcare places to children from low-income families, benefiting their health, wellbeing and learning. All HAF-funded provision must provide fun and enriching activities for children.

The Footlights Wigan Summer School will run from Monday 11th to Friday 15th August at Rose Bruford College in Wigan and is open to children aged five upwards. Children will learn songs inspired by Wicked and will be rehearsing scenes adapted from the musical to put on a performance at the end of the week. Registration for the Summer School is open to all children in Wigan with the HAF funding only being offered to those who qualify due to being on free school meals. Those who qualify will get their summer school place for free and receive free lunch each day that week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Hibbert, owner of the Wigan Footlights said: “We are delighted to have secured HAF funding for our holiday school in Wigan. This week of performing arts activities, leading to a show on the Friday is always so much fun and it is a privilege to be able to open it up to even more children in Wigan.”

Flyer for Footlights Wigan Summer School this August.

Since 2018, the HAF programme has provided support to children in receipt of free school meals through holiday periods. Since 2022, the programme has provided 15.6 million HAF days to children and young people in this country. Across the 2023 to 2024 academic year, almost 5 million HAF days were provided during winter, Easter, and summer delivery.

Jo Fisher, CEO of Footlights said: “My aim since starting Footlights has been to engage with local communities, making performing arts accessible to all youngsters regardless of their social background. You don’t have to be a Footlights member to come to our holiday schools. I am delighted we can offer HAF funding so more children in Wigan can come and enjoy our engaging Summer School, making friends and developing their talents.”

To book your child a place on Footlight’s Summer School in Wigan visit: footlightstheatre.co.uk/holidayschools/wigan-holiday-school/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your child is eligible for benefits-related free school meals but you haven’t received an e-voucher allowing you to book activities, contact your child’s school. For queries relating to the HAF programme, email [email protected]

For more information about Footlights Theatre Group, to find your nearest stage school or to enquire about franchise opportunities, visit footlightstheatre.co.uk