Wigan college advertises for a maths teacher with a salary of £2.4billion!

An advertisement for a maths teacher to join a college in Wigan certainly caused quite a stir.

For the salary for the post at Winstanley College was said to be a massive £2,409,839,329!

The recruitment ad received plenty of attention when it was shared on Twitter by Catherine van Saarloos, from Liverpool, who works in maths education.

She said: "Salaries sky rocket in the NW! @winstanleycoll you will be inundated"

Her tweet has already been liked 75 times and retweeted 19 times by people interested in the whopping salary.

Gaynor Bahan (@GaynorBahan) replied: "Oooh right near me! This must be Northern Powerhouse funding"

Maths teacher Beckneedsadonut (@1982beckyboo) said: "Now that is the type of pay rise that might help the retention crisis! Well for a year at least after which everyone retires to a tropical island leaving all the NQTs on 26k."

Science teacher Hephaestus (@Hephaesteology) said: "Heck! That doesn’t have to be an annual salary, I’d take that as a lifetime payment!"

thesociologyguy (@thesociologyguy) said: "Maths problem of the day...how many times do you have to move the decimal point to the left to get the true starting salary? (Not an audition for the job btw)"

It has been reported that the post should have been advertised with a salary of £24,098 - £39,329.

Mel Chadwick, the college's vice-principal, is reported to have said there were "a few raised eyebrows across college" but the mistake had now been rectified.