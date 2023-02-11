News you can trust since 1853
Wigan councillors meet school pupils hoping to follow in their footsteps

Budding politicians got to meet the real thing when ward councillors paid a visit to their schools.

By Gaynor Clarke
﻿Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillors Ron Conway, Laura Flynn and Chris Ready met members of school councils in their ward and spoke to them about citizenship, local issues and ideas to improve their schools.

Coun Flynn said: “The pupils were great, with some thought-provoking questions and great knowledge locally and nationally.”

Councillors Laura Flynn and Chris Ready hand over a cheque to school council members
The councillors provided grants towards projects being carried out by the school councils.

