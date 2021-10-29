Wigan deputy headteacher and St Helens man appear in court on child abuse charges

Julie Morris, 44, did not enter pleas to the charges when she appeared via videolink from HMP Styal at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday.

Her co-accused David Morris pleaded guilty to 34 offences.

Liverpool Crown Court

Julie Morris, who worked at St George’s Central CE Primary School in Tyldesley, is charged with nine counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, two counts of rape, three counts of indecent photo of a child, one count of possessing indecent photos of a child, one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child and two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

The charges are not related to her employment.

David Morris, who is not related to her, appeared via videolink from HMP Altcourse and admitted seven counts of rape, 13 counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

The 52-year-old, of Sandfield Road, Eccleston, also pleaded guilty to taking indecent images, of categories A, B and C, possessing and distributing indecent images, two counts of engaging in sexual communications with a child, three counts of voyeurism, possession of an extreme pornographic image and possession of a prohibited image of a child.

The offences took place between 2018 and this year.

Julie Morris, of Ancroft Drive, Hindley, could be seen crying during the hearing, which lasted about 30 minutes.