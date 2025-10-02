Wigan families will have to cast their minds back 16 years for this delightful picture gallery featuring local primary school reception class starters

By Michelle Adamson
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
Most of them will be in their 20s now, but here’s a reminder of what dozens of young Wiganers looked like during their first weeks of education back in 2009.

These pictures were all taken for the Wigan Observer’s annual school starters supplement. This year’s is scheduled for November 11.

Sacred Heart RC Primary, Springfield - outtakes

1. 2009

Sacred Heart RC Primary, Springfield - outtakes Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

St William's RC Primary, Higher Ince, Mrs Thornley and Mrs Yates's class.

2. 2009

St William's RC Primary, Higher Ince, Mrs Thornley and Mrs Yates's class. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

First Days at Platt bridge Community School with Mrs Lancaster and Mrs Dean;s class

3. 2009

First Days at Platt bridge Community School with Mrs Lancaster and Mrs Dean;s class Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Brittania Bridge Primary School, Lower Ince - Mrs Greenway.

4. 2009

Brittania Bridge Primary School, Lower Ince - Mrs Greenway. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

