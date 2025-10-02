These pictures were all taken for the Wigan Observer’s annual school starters supplement. This year’s is scheduled for November 11.
1. 2009
Sacred Heart RC Primary, Springfield - outtakes Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. 2009
St William's RC Primary, Higher Ince, Mrs Thornley and Mrs Yates's class. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. 2009
First Days at Platt bridge Community School with Mrs Lancaster and Mrs Dean;s class Photo: John Leatherbarrow
4. 2009
Brittania Bridge Primary School, Lower Ince - Mrs Greenway. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST