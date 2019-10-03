Wigan primary school scoops award for its physical education

A Wigan primary school has scooped a mark of excellence for the quality of its physical education.



Newfold Community Primary School in Orrell has achieved the School Games Platinum Mark Award for inclusive sporting provision.

The gong was the school’s second in the space of a week, having also scooped a Primary Science Outreach Award.

The school said it was “delighted” to have been recognised. “We are extremely proud of our pupils, volunteers, parents, carers and governors for their dedication to all aspects of school sport” said headteacher Phil Edge.

“As part of our application, we were asked to fulfil criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce and clubs, and we are pleased that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year.

“A special thanks to Newfold’s Pupil Sports Council and Physical Education, Health and Well-being Leaders, Mr McCann and Mr Stafford for their commitment to promoting our inclusive sports provision.

The School Games Mark is a government led awards scheme launched in 2012 to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

Participating in this process allows schools to evaluate their PE provision and assists them in developing an action plan for future progress. School Games registered schools are eligible to apply once a year and are graded against set criteria.

Those schools which consistently submit gold level applications will be given the opportunity to apply for the platinum award. Schools who receive awards will also receive a plaque to display at their school.