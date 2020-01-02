Wigan pupils get an insight into the workings of food charity Fur Clemt

Pupils from Winstanley St Aidan’s Primary have been learning about putting food to best use.

Each year the school support a range of charities and this time it made a very special link with Fur Clemt, the organisation dedicated to reducing edible food reaching landfill or animal feed by intercepting from wholesalers, producers, manufacturers and retails, and making it available to the public through “Pay As You Feel” cafes and food outlets.

A school spokeswoman said: “We asked children, their families and friends to donate items to support the homeless in Wigan at this time of year.

“The response was incredible with a range of items from warm clothing, hot-water bottles, toiletries and even food and treats for dogs being sent into school.”