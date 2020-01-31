Wigan pupils learn about life on the waterways

Pupils of Mab’s Cross Primary School were given a flavour of life on the borough’s waterways as the Canal and River Trust played host to them for a day.

The year four youngsters visited the charity’s base at Wigan Pier to see the kind of work its volunteers carry out locally, including maintaining the locks and keeping the water and towpaths clean.

Pupils spent time learning about the canal

It proved a team effort to get one of the locks, next to Trencherfield Mill open.

The Standishgate school also handed over a cheque for more than £340 to the trust which was the proceeds of a recent eco and fair trade fund-raising drive.