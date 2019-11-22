Wigan school gets pep talk from US teen heart-throb

An American teen heart-throb singer rocked up to a Wigan school to give delighted pupils a pep talk.

Denis Coleman has been making international waves on the music scene and is described as the next big thing in pop, although given his already impressive CV - which includes touring with The Vamps and playing live at the O2 Arena - it could be argued that he is already here.

But his visit to the borough yesterday wasn’t so much about chart hits as bigging up his fellow teens as he brought his motivational speaking tour to Cansfield High in Ashton.

And the students were thrilled to meet him.

Born in the US, Denis began his musical career aged just five, when he first picked up a violin.

Discovering a passion for music, he began studying at the Royal College of Music in London, where he also began composing music.

At the age of 10, he wrote his first pop song.

Just a few years later, he won the nationwide song-writing competition of Open Mic UK with his original song RADIO (written age 12), attracting attention from talent scouts and tv shows.

Denis is now the brand ambassador for The Power of Muzik, a mental health and anti-bullying campaign founded by celebrity vocal coach CeCe Sammy.

He has also been touring the UK, visiting schools and sharing his experience with music, as well as talking to students about how to overcome adversity today.

Which is what brought him to Cansfield.

He gave a motivational talk to the pupils and discussed how music is a tool to cope with stress and anxiety, and he discussed his musical career and will share his stories to inspire other children.

Denis moved from year group to year group during the academic day, tailoring his work to the different age groups.

He is currently being championed on BBCR1 and CBBC [CBBC Newsround, CBBC Playlist, CBBC’s YouTube] and has support from BBC support from Merseyside, Manchester and Sussex, Birmingham Live TV, The Sun, Teen Music Insider, Shout Magazine, 1883 Magazine, Spindle Magazine, London Live and Nickelodeon.

His latest song, All I Wanna Know, is on the face of it about the confusions caused by first love among teenagers.

But he said: “I think the song also applies to a lot of the divides today in society and politics, and I think that somewhat subconsciously influenced me.

There’s a lot of hate in the world today and at the root of it - I think - is a lack of understanding.

“If we could communicate better and understand what both sides were thinking and meaning, a lot of issues could be resolved. At the end of the day, All I Wanna Know is how to bring people together, and that communication and understanding each other is key.”

Denis is now supporting New Hope Club in their autumn tour.