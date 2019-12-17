Wigan school holidays 2020: term dates for the spring, summer and autumn terms

The kids might just have gone back to school but they'll be back again before too long.

To keep the younger ones from crumbling under the pressure of maths problems and pop quizes, there are breaks dotted through each term.

Don't worry - the kids will soon be tearing out the school gates once again! Picture: Shutterstock

It's worth noting that ccademies, free schools, foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools get to set their own term calendars which can differ from the one set by the local authority, so you’ll also need to contact them directly to find out what the holiday dates are.

However, these are the official dates for when Wigan schools break this year:

Spring term

Spring term starts – Tuesday 7 January 2020

Spring mid-term break - Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020

Spring term ends/Easter break - Monday 6 April 2020 until Friday 17 April 2020

Summer term

Summer term starts – Tuesday 21 April 2020

May Bank Holiday - Friday 8 May 2020

Summer mid-term break - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Summer term ends - Friday 17 July 2020

Autumn term

Autumn term starts - Wednesday 2 September 2020

Autumn mid-term break - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020

Autumn term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, go to the Wigan Council website.