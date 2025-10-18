Staff and pupils have joined forces with councillors to launch a petition calling for the introduction of a 20mph zone outside their Wigan school.

Highfield St Matthew’s CE Primary School is on the busy A571 Billinge Road, which is an A-road with considerable traffic volumes at peak periods.

That has led to the school community believing that action must be taken to reduce the speed of vehicles using the road.

They are gathering signatures from people supporting their call for a 20mph zone, which will be given to Wigan Council for consideration.

According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, the fatality risk at 30mph is a one in five estimate, while the risk at 20mph is just above one in 40.

The current road speed limit is 30mph and the school is located near a bend in the road, while there are also narrow footpaths for pedestrians such as schoolchildren and their parents.

Winstanley councillor Marie Morgan said: "We need to act because we don't want to see any fatalities or injuries at school due to the nature of the road at this location. We often hear that because no-one has been seriously hurt or killed on that road, there is no need to make any changes – well that is simply not good enough. We back the school 100 per cent in its campaign and will be arranging to present the petition to the council in due course."

Headteacher Alison Barron said: “At Highfield St Matthew's, we are calling for the introduction of a 20mph zone outside of our school, as we are concerned about the large volumes and speed of traffic as the children are coming to and from school each day. The safety of our children, parents, carers and families at Highfield St Matthew's is undoubtedly our utmost priority. Our large school is situated directly onto the extremely busy A571 Billinge main road.

"As a school, we feel strongly for the speed limit to be reduced to 20mph in order to keep everyone safe. We are launching a campaign with our local Winstanley councillors and together, we will work closely with our school and local community in order take immediate and necessary action.”