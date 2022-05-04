Wigan school's appeal to help refugees from Ukraine is massive success

Members of the school council at Winstanley Community Primary School have been working hard to raise awareness of Russia’s invasion and the impact it has had on people in Ukraine.

They considered what essential items they would need if they were in the same situation.

The school council with some of the donations

They decided to put out an appeal to the school community asking for donations of toys, dry foods, sleeping bags, clothes, toiletries and books, which would be donated to the Ukrainian refugees.

The school council sorted through the donations and the pupils were “absolutely overwhelmed” by the generosity shown by pupils, parents, staff and members of the community, as more than 70 bags and boxes of items were donated to the appeal.

The youngsters loaded all of the items into a van and they are now being transported to the people who need them.

The school council's appeal for donations was a big success