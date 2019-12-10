Wigan schools enjoy a monster time helping charity The Brick this Christmas

A Wigan charity has launched its annual Christmas appeal to help the borough’s most in need through the festive period.



The Brick’s Festive Food Monster Competition, with 15 Wigan and Leigh schools, returns for a second year to encourage Christmas donations from schools and local businesses.

All the schools came up with their own concept and designed and created Festive Food Monsters, where food and gifts are collected at the school or to be delivered to local businesses.

Each year The Brick provides around 150 festive hampers, filled with Christmas gifts, a traditional Christmas meal and festive food, for families in the community facing hardship, but this year the charity is taking a different approach.

The Brick is opening a pop-up Christmas shop in Wigan town centre, to collect donated festive food and gifts from the public and the schools participating in the Festive Food Monster Competition.

The food monsters started out as green wheelie bins and with an abundance of Christmas creativity, the children have all transformed the boring bins into fabulous Festive Food Monsters.

The Brick shared the 15 Festive Food Monsters on their Facebook page where people have been voting for their favourite.

Alice Coren, Retail and Reuse Manager at The Brick, said: “Last year’s Festive Food Monster Competition was not only great fun for all of the children who participated, but it also helped us to raise awareness in our community of families who may not be able to enjoy the same Christmas as others, due to their circumstances.”

“We were overwhelmed by the number of schools who wanted to help others in their community by joining our Festive Food Monster competition and we want to thank everyone who participated.”

The winning food monster will be revealed tomorrow and the class who designed is set to win a trophy and some great prizes.

St Mary and St John Catholic Primary School Headteacher, Mrs Vose, said: “St Mary and St John’s Festive Food Monster is the Dingosaurus. After talking about what our Festive Food Monster means to our school, one of our pupils came up with the following; ‘It is our way of bringing the Christmas spirit to those in need.’

Tina Christmas, school business manager at Golborne St Thomas’ Church of England Junior and Infant School said: “Our Festive Food Monster is called Hunger.

“One of the pupils at St Thomas’ thought of the name because it represents all the giving that the Festive Food Monster will represent and the problems it will help to erase.

“The children were keen to spread their joy at Christmas time and decorated the bin accordingly.”

Sarah Stubbs, Year 6 teacher at St David’s School, said: “The St David’s Festive Food Monster is The Eliminator! Named because he helps to eliminate food poverty and hunger. St David’s decided to wrap the bin in brick themed paper because of The Brick name.

“The children chose to use present templates and write on each one with a way to help tackle food poverty and they also added hearts with ‘be kind’ messages on them.”

To see all the food monsters visit The Brick Facebook page at facebook.com/TheBrickWigan

If you would like to donate food, toys or gifts, to The Brick’s Christmas Pop-Up Shop, donations can be dropped off at the Brick Works on Hodson Street, Wigan, the Brick Project on Arcade Street, Wigan, the Brick Shop on Gidlow Lane, Wigan and The Brick Shop on Railway Road in Leigh.

The Brick’s Pop-Up Christmas Shop is located on 52 Market Street, Wigan, next to Queens Hall Church, and will be open all this week until to Friday from 10 am-4 pm for donations and then the shop will be open to families, referred by a range of agencies, from December 16-20.